Shooting in Massillon park results in arrest

The Repository
·1 min read

MASSILLON – A 37-year-old man accused of firing a gun in a city park is facing felony charges.

The suspect, who lives in the southeast section of Massillon, is charged with violating the state prohibition against possessing a weapon, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing official business and aggravated possession of drugs.

Police made the arrest Sunday morning in the 700 block of 11th Street SE. Franklin Park, where the shooting reportedly occurred, is in 800 block of Third Street SE.

Police were summoned when a neighbor called to report hearing two gunshots in the park. This neighbor provided police with a description of the gunman.

The arrested man "matched the description, and he was within walking distance of where the allegations occurred," Massillon Law Director Justin Richard said.

Police took the suspect into custody after a brief chase. The gun was recovered by police. Also, police said they found seven grams of crystal methamphetamine on the suspect, according Richard.

There was no intended target as the suspect did not appear to be shooting at another person, according to Richard.

Along with the five felonies, the suspect is facing misdemeanor charges of discharging a firearm near a prohibited premise and possession of drug paraphernalia.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Police arrest man who allegedly shot gun in Massillon's Franklin park

