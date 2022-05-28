Man dies after double shooting at Whitehaven McDonald’s, police say

One person is dead after a double shooting at a McDonald’s in Whitehaven, according to the Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened Saturday evening just before 6:30 p.m. at the restaurant, located at 1683 E. Shelby Drive.

Memphis Police said two men were rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

One victim did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead.

No suspect information was released.

Call Crimestoppers at 901.528.CASH with tips.

Check back for updates.

