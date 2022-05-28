Man dies after double shooting at Whitehaven McDonald’s, police say

One person is dead after a double shooting at a McDonald’s in Whitehaven, according to the Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened Saturday evening just before 6:30 p.m. at the restaurant, located at 1683 E. Shelby Drive.

At 6:25pm, MPD responded to shooting at 1683 East Shelby Drive. Two male victims were xported critical to ROH. One victim did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased. No suspect information. This is an ongoing investigation. Call 901-528-CASH w/tips. pic.twitter.com/KzYBk9uEII — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 29, 2022

Memphis Police said two men were rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

One victim did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead.

No suspect information was released.

Call Crimestoppers at 901.528.CASH with tips.

Check back for updates.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: