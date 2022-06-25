Shooting in Memphis leaves one dead, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

A man is dead after a shooting last night in Memphis.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of Pearson Road around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

One man was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

There is no suspect information at this time and this is an ongoing investigation.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Recommended Stories