Shooting in Memphis leaves one dead, police say

A man is dead after a shooting last night in Memphis.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of Pearson Road around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

On June 24, 2022, at 9:30 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 3630 Pearson Road. One male victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. There is no suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/4tCs1xjcL4 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 25, 2022

One man was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

There is no suspect information at this time and this is an ongoing investigation.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: