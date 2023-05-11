Shooting at Mercedes Benz plant in Germany leaves two dead

Two men were shot and killed inside a Mercedes Benz plant on Thursday in Southwestern Germany, according to the local prosecutor’s office.

A gunman burst into the production hall of the car factory in Sindelfingen, a city near Stuttgart, around 7:45 a.m., according to a press release from the Ludwigsburg police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds, one of whom was pronounced dead on the scene.

The second victim was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Their names have not been released but police said they were men, both of them 44 years old.

Police said security at the plant held the alleged shooter until officers arrived on the scene. He was taken into custody without further incident and identified only as a 53-year-old who reportedly worked at the plant.

Mercedes Benz said it was “deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news” in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and all colleagues on site,” the company said.

The early-morning violence prompted an evacuation at the plant, which employs over 35,000 workers and produces a wide range of luxury sedans for Mercedes-Benz. Authorities have since said there is no further danger to employees at the factory.

Police are still investigating what triggered the violence, and first responders remained on the scene late Thursday morning.

The shooting comes just weeks after a gunman opened fire at a Jehovah’s Witnesses meeting hall in Hamburg, claiming seven lives, including an unborn child. The incident sparked calls to tighten gun laws in Germany, where they already have some of the strictest restrictions in the world in place.

Current laws require anyone under the age of 25 to pass a psychological evaluation before getting a gun license.

