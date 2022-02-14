Driver killed in shooting on Miami highway, police say, and a stretch of I-95 is closed

A woman has died in the hospital after she was shot at early Monday while driving on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County, police say.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95 in the area of Northwest 103rd Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The car’s driver was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, where she died from her injuries, according to Miami-Dade police, which is taking the lead in the investigation. Police say they don’t know yet if she died from a gunshot or from the crash.

A stretch of the interstate has been shut down for the investigation. Drivers heading north are being forced to exit at Northwest 79th Street. The woman’s car could be seen on the side of the road with a yellow tarp covering the driver’s side window near the Northwest 103rd Street exit.

Drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes. Anyone with information that can help with the investigation should call police.

