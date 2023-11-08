Shooting in Miami-Dade kills one and leaves another in critical condition, police say

A double shooting in northeast Miami-Dade killed one person and critically wounded another early Wednesday morning, police said.

First responders found two people with gunshot wounds around 2 a.m. in the residential area of 180 NE 161st St., Miami-Dade police said.

While one person died on scene, the other was taken to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital in critical condition after being shot in the torso, Miami-Dade Detective Alvaro Zabaleta told the Miami Herald.

CBS News Miami cameras captured several Miami-Dade police units in the area. WSVN 7 News’ footage showed a patient inside an ambulance.

Police said no one had been detained as of 7 a.m.

This story will be updated when more information is available.