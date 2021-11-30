Shooting at Michigan high school leaves 3 dead, 6 wounded

Ivana Saric
·1 min read

Three people dead and six others are wounded after a shooting at a high school in Michigan according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Driving the news: The alleged shooter was a 15-year-old sophomore at Oxford High School and has been arrested, per police.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The motive remains unknown.

  • 9-1-1 dispatchers received over 100 calls during the incident, which began around 12:51 p.m.

  • Oakland County is about 30 miles north of Detroit.

What they're saying: “Deputies confronted him, he had the weapon on him, they took him into custody,” Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said at a news conference Tuesday, per AP.

  • “At this point in time we believe (the shooter) acted alone,” McCabe added.

  • The alleged shooter wasn't hurt while being taken into custody, but declined to say where he had got the weapon, McCabe added, according to AP.

  • "My heart goes out to the families enduring the unimaginable grief of losing a loved one," President Biden said before giving remarks in Minnesota on Tuesday.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories