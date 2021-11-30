Shooting at Michigan high school leaves 3 dead, 6 wounded

Three people dead and six others are wounded after a shooting at a high school in Michigan according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Driving the news: The alleged shooter was a 15-year-old sophomore at Oxford High School and has been arrested, per police.

The motive remains unknown.

9-1-1 dispatchers received over 100 calls during the incident, which began around 12:51 p.m.

Oakland County is about 30 miles north of Detroit.

What they're saying: “Deputies confronted him, he had the weapon on him, they took him into custody,” Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said at a news conference Tuesday, per AP.

“At this point in time we believe (the shooter) acted alone,” McCabe added.

The alleged shooter wasn't hurt while being taken into custody, but declined to say where he had got the weapon, McCabe added, according to AP.

"My heart goes out to the families enduring the unimaginable grief of losing a loved one," President Biden said before giving remarks in Minnesota on Tuesday.

