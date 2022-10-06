Shooting at Michigan hotel wounds one person; suspect "contained"

One person was wounded when a suspect opened fire at a Hampton Inn in Dearborn, Michigan, police said Thursday. The suspect is barricaded inside a hotel room and is still considered dangerous, authorities said.

Police said they first responded to a report of shots fired at the hotel at 1:09 p.m. local time. They have since "contained" the suspect at the location and are actively negotiating with them, according to Dearborn Police Corporal Dan Bartok. Police Chief Issa Shahin said at a second press conference that the suspect was barricaded in the hotel room with a long gun and negotiations are ongoing.

Shahin said the shooting appeared to be the result of a dispute with hotel staff that was centered on money. He said it's not yet clear, however, if the victim is a hotel employee.

Police said the wounded victim has been hospitalized, but did not elaborate on their condition.

A photo from the scene shows police outside the hotel. / Credit: Kila Peeples-Hudson

Michigan State Police official Michael Shaw warned residents to stay away from the area, noting that the suspect could still shoot at passerby.

"This is a dangerous situation," he said.

The incident prompted a local elementary school to go into lockdown, and the University of Michigan's Dearborn campus warned students to avoid the area where the shooting occurred.

Dearborn is located less than 10 miles west of Detroit.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

