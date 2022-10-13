Shooting of Middletown police officer sends man to prison

A Bronx man who was convicted earlier this year of the attempted murder of a Middletown police officer was sentenced Wednesday to 58 1/2 years to life in state prison.

Desean Owens, 31, was also convicted of several other charges following his May 2022 trial. Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said 40 years of the sentence are for his conviction for the attempted murder of Officer Evan Barone on Aug. 29, 2020.

Owens' attorney, Alan Joseph, said his client plans to appeal, and documents seeking that appeal have already been filed.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office and state police responded to the scene of Myrtle Avenue in Middletown where a city police officer was shot while on duty on Aug. 29, 2020.

According to prosecutors, Officer Barone was flagged down while on patrol on Aug. 29, 2020 by a man who said Owens was refusing to leave a house he had entered illegally. When Barone arrived at the house, Owens was accused of emerging and firing a 9mm pistol at the officer.

A bullet passed through Barone's left arm, permanently damaging a nerve and shattering a bone, and then struck him in the chest, where it was stopped by his body armor carrier.

Barone fired back, hitting Owens before he could fire again, officials said. Both were treated for gunshot wounds.

In addition to attempted first-degree murder, Owens also was convicted of first-degree reckless endangerment, a felony. According to prosecutors, at the time Owens fired at Barone, there was a car with children inside it behind the officer and in the path of the bullets.

Owens also was convicted of aggravated assault upon a police officer, first-degree assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and first-degree criminal trespass, all felonies.

"Desean Owens has shown absolutely no remorse for either his actions in shooting the police officer or endangering the children who were dangerously within his line of fire," Hoovler said in a statement. "This defendant turned down a reasonable plea offer and claimed he was innocent despite the overwhelming evidence of his guilt. Police officer Barone heroically prevented this defendant from further injuring him and others by his fast actions. The community will be far safer while this defendant is incarcerated."

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, the Poughkeepsie Journal and The Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @MikeRandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Bronx man sentenced for shooting Middletown police officer