Shooting in Middletown under investigation is 'an isolated incident'

MIDDLETOWN — The township police and the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday morning in the Oak Hill section of the township, authorities said.

Details of the incident were few.

But it occurred at a home on Borden Road, said Chris Swendeman, spokesman for the prosecutor's office.

The investigation is active, and there is no threat to the public, he said.

"This is an isolated incident," Swendeman said.

Swendeman is urging anyone with information on the shooting to call Detective Jason Gold at the prosecutor's office at 800-533-7443 or Middletown Police Detective Keith Hirschbein 732-615-2100. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can do that through Monmouth County Crime Stoppers.

Check back for details of this breaking story.

Ken Serrano covers crime, breaking news, investigations and local issues. Reach him at 732-643-4029 or kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Middletown NJ shooting being investigated by authorities