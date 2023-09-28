Shooting in Midtown leaves two critical

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Midtown sent two people to the hospital Wednesday night.

Memphis Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of Poplar Avenue at 8:29 p.m. The victim was found at the scene and taken to Regional One in critical condition.

The second victim was found in the 1100 block of Chelsea and transported to Regional One in critical condition.

No further information has been released.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

