Shooting in Millville: Woman killed; Cumberland prosecutor says city man charged with murder

MILLVILLE — A 39-year-old Millville man is under arrest on murder and weapon possession charges in the shooting death of a woman after a struggle over a handgun in the backyard of a home on the 400 block of North 4th Street, according to the arrest complaint.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office said the incident took place about 4:24 p.m. Nov. 3. Officers found 35-year-old Ramy Garcia had been shot in the head, saying she died later from the wound. No further information was given on the victim.

Her family could not be reached for comment.

The Prosecutor’s Office has charged Edwin D. Ramos-Rosado with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon/no permit.

Ramos-Rosado appeared Friday afternoon in Cumberland County Superior Court for a required initial appearance hearing. A Spanish language translator was used for the virtual hearing before Judge Kevin Smith.

Smith ordered Ramos-Rosado held pending a detention hearing on Nov. 9, based on a motion Assistant Prosecutor Charles Wettstein filed seeking to deny him bail pending trial. A Public Safety Assessment recommends no bail for the defendant, the judge said.

Private attorney David Branco is representing Ramos-Rosado.

The affidavit states two people witnessed the struggle over the handgun, which discharged during the struggle. "Ramos-Rosado gained control of the firearm and fired it at (redacted), resulting in the fatal injury," Millville Detective Cody Miller states.

"I observed the victim on the scene who appeared to be deceased on arrival," the affidavit adds. "I observed what appeared to be a single gunshot would to the head."

An initial statement from the Prosecutor’s Office stated Ramos-Rosado was at large driving a silver Mercedes, but it was updated with a report of his arrest. No details were given on where he was found.

The charges against Ramos-Rosado are allegations. He has not been convicted of any crimes connected to this case.

Millville police and the office’s Major Crimes Unit are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Millville Detective Cody Miller at (856) 825-7010 or county Detective Paul Panchesine at (856) 332-6233.

Anonymous tips also can be submitted to the Prosecutor’s Office using CCPO.TIPS, at https://njccpo.gov/Tips.

