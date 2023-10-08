Shooting on Milwaukee's south side, 1 wounded

MILWAUKEE - A shooting on Milwaukee's south side wounded a 38-year-old Saturday morning, Oct. 7.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. near 10th and Greenfield. Police said the victim arrived at a hospital with a non-fatal injury.

What led to the shooting remains under investigation as police look for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.