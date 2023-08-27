Shooting on Miracle Mile
The Tucson Police Department is looking into a shooting on West Miracle Mile between North Fairview Avenue and North Oracle Road. https://www.kgun9.com/news/local-news/shooting-on-miracle-mile
The Tucson Police Department is looking into a shooting on West Miracle Mile between North Fairview Avenue and North Oracle Road. https://www.kgun9.com/news/local-news/shooting-on-miracle-mile
No suspects have been named or apprehended in the shooting.
Wear these 'silky soft and cool' cuties to the cookout and beyond.
The victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Better.com stock got hammered this week in its Nasdaq debut. Though its one-day drop was sharp, it is far from the only company to be judged so harshly by the market.
The 2024 Kia Soul MSRP up by $100, EX trim adds Designer Package. A new anti-theft measure aims to prevent stealing the Smart Key signal.
Scrub Daddy, Mr. Coffee, plus facial steamers, cooling eye masks and an awesome shaved ice machine: The 'net is gaga over these picks.
This top-selling invention has shoppers raving about its clutter-clearing virtues.
A 2006 Kandi KD-970GKE-2 utility vehicle, made by the Zhejiang Kangdi Vehicles Company in China, found in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard.
The $205 discount on this 15-piece slice-and-dice collection won't last long, so chop-chop!
The defect is described as significant but treatable.
AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo sustained a broken hand in Friday's practice and will miss this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix.
Trader Joe’s has had five food recalls in just four weeks. Here’s what experts want you to know.
There were boos, yes, but overall a warm reception for the former Red Sox star.
Hang out with a bunch of monkeys, play baseball, and so much more.
Joby Aviation is on the verge of choosing the location for its electric aircraft factory, with the choice now between Ohio and North Carolina, according to multiple sources who spoke to TechCrunch on condition of anonymity. The California-based startup, which went public in 2021 via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, is developing electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for commercial service, as well as for the U.S. Department of Defense. The Toyota-backed company also has a partnership lined up with Delta Air Lines for airline customers traveling to and from airports.
‘Perfect for special occasions’: The formula creates a temporary skin-tightening sensation that visibly lifts and firms.
Ricciardo will be replaced by Liam Lawson.
We cover Pebble Beach and its reveals, talk about the Woodward Dream Cruise and drive the Audi R8 at Laguna Seca.
Fisker recently announced the Force E Off-Road package, which will bring an OTA update with off-road driving functions, beefier tires, and underbody skid plates.
The former president and 18 of his allies were indicted by a grand jury for allegedly orchestrating a “criminal enterprise” to subvert his 2020 election loss in Georgia.