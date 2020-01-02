After a Shooting, Misinformation and Mistakes

Brandon Gonzales, who was arrested and held on $1 million bail for a mass shooting in Texas that he did not commit, at his mother’s home in Poinciana, Fla., Dec. 17, 2019. (Eve Edelheit/The New York Times)

POINCIANA, Fla. — Brandon Gonzales did not shoot anyone.

But for more than a week this fall, authorities in Texas were convinced that he was the gunman who killed two people and wounded several others at a homecoming party. With no chance of posting his $1 million bail, Gonzales passed his days in an orange jumpsuit poring over the Bible, writing out prayers, trying not to think about how he could face execution if convicted.

“Dear Lord, I am a innocent man and a scared man,” Gonzales, 23, wrote in jail. “I have done no wrong and they have no evidence.”

Gonzales’ arrest, and his eventual release with charges dropped, was the result, authorities now say, of a misidentification by a witness in the tense hours after the shooting. In the chaotic aftermath of violence — when news cameras are swarming, residents are demanding answers and conspiracy theories are swirling online — mistakes often emerge.

Sometimes, the number of assailants is reported to be higher than it really is. Other times, victim counts are mistaken. But, sometimes, the errors are more damaging, and as Gonzales’ case shows, inaccurate information spreads so quickly that the fallout can never be fully contained.

“It shocks me how I can look up my name on Google or on YouTube, and it’s going to pop up everything,” Gonzales said recently in Florida, where he moved to escape the notoriety that came with his arrest but has still been unable to find steady work. “My kids, their kids, can always look up and they can see, oh, he was arrested for capital murder.”

The potential for inaccurate information about a tragedy to spread quickly and ruin lives has drawn increased attention amid a high number of violent gun attacks last year and since the release of the movie “Richard Jewell,” which tells the story of a man who was wrongly implicated by the news media in a bombing during the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

In the highly competitive news environment that follows a mass shooting, reporters sometimes fall for malicious disinformation online, such as after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, or cite unnamed sources who may or may not be right. In other instances, when the police provide on-the-record information that later turns out to be wrong, news articles initially report information incorrectly and sometimes those details continue to live online. Like many local and national news outlets, The New York Times wrote about Gonzales’ arrest and published his mug shot. The Times also wrote an article when he was released.

“There’s balancing priorities between wanting to get the facts right and knowing that the first information you get is usually inaccurate or wrong, and the public’s right to know,” said Chuck Wexler, who leads the Police Executive Research Forum, which advises departments on best practices. He described briefing reporters after a mass shooting as “piecing together a jigsaw puzzle instantly.”

In Santa Clarita, California, where a gunman shot five people in November at a high school, the sheriff’s office was initially duped by an Instagram account that they wrongly linked to the gunman. Reporters, who had been reassured by law enforcement officials vouching for the postings, had to backtrack after publishing excerpts.

In Jersey City, New Jersey, authorities initially said a shooting at a kosher market last month appeared to be random. Soon after, the gunmen were linked to a fringe group that espouses anti-Semitic views, and the mayor called the killings a hate crime.

And in Las Vegas, where 58 people died in 2017 when a gunman fired more than 1,000 rounds into a crowd at a music festival, conspiracy theorists spewed wild, unsubstantiated claims that gained traction online. The problem was not helped by the police releasing a timeline of events that contained several errors and that twice had to be corrected.

“Although it hurts, and it can ruin, an agency’s or individual’s credibility, I think it’s more important to acknowledge as soon as we realize something is inaccurate,” said Assistant Sheriff Charles Hank III of the Las Vegas police.

Many police departments now train for the eventuality of a mass shooting, using the hard-earned lessons of places that have already endured one. Daniel Oates, who was the police chief in Aurora, Colorado, during the 2012 movie theater shooting, compiled 24 points of detailed advice that he shared with colleagues in other cities. Among them: Focus on the victims, prepare to combat online conspiracy theorists and “end the media circus as soon as you reasonably can.”