Shooting on Modesto’s McHenry Avenue leaves one dead, police say

Modesto Police are investigating a fatal shooting at McHenry and Orangeburg avenues.

A witness reported the shooting to Modesto Police at 11:55 a.m., a department spokeswoman said.

Police confirmed the victim did not survive, and that a homicide investigation has been launched.

“Expect a heavy police presence as we conduct our investigation,” authorities said in a post on the department’s Facebook page.

We will have more on this story later today.