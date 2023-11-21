Shooting Monday claims two lives in Lansing

LANSING — Two men died in a shooting about 5 p.m. Monday in the 3900 block of Hartford Road, according to Lansing police.

The deaths were the second and third homicides this week in the city. A 35-year-old woman was shot to death Saturday night on Averill Drive.

"We believe this is an isolated incident between the two subjects," police said of Monday's shooting in a press release. Police recovered multiple firearms at the scene.

Police were dispatched to the 3900 block of Hartford Road, where they found a 22-year-old man and a 30-year-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

Lansing Fire Department medics attempted life-saving measures, police said in a press release, but both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

"This is an active investigation," police said in a release, adding that they are "working to determine the sequence of events and the details of the incident."

The homicides are the 10th and 11th in the city of Lansing in 2023, and the 14th and 15th in the Greater Lansing area overall, according to Lansing State Journal records.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Detective Matthew Salmon at 517-483-6855, the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, ext. 5, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing shooting claims two lives Monday; second and third homicides in just days