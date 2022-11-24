Shooting in Montgomery leaves one injured, police say

A man was injured after a Wednesday evening shooting in Montgomery, police say.

Montgomery Police Sgt. Tina McGriff said officers were called to the 2700 block of Cherry Street at around 7:30 p.m. on reports of a subject shot.

McGriff said police and fire medics found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

No further information is available for release, and the investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Man injured in shooting in Montgomery, police say