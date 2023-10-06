After shooting at Morgan State University in Baltimore, police search for 2 suspects

Baltimore Police Department officers are searching for two suspects in relation to a shooting this week of five people at Morgan State University, a public historically Black university, or HBCU, as the university prepares to resume classes on Monday.

Police Commissioner Richard Worley said during a news conference on Friday afternoon that the department has confirmed there were two shooters. The department is offering a $9,000 reward for anyone who can identify the suspects pictured in a flyer with an image from video surveillance cameras.

"The entire Morgan State University community remains in my thoughts and prayers," he said.

Morgan University President David Wilson said he has received support from national leaders, including Vice President Kamala Harris and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, since the shooting.

"This morning I personally spoke with all four of the Morgan students who were injured in this incident," said Wilson. "All four of them I can report are in good physical condition. And all four of them experienced trauma."

What happened at Morgan State University?

The shooting at Morgan State University in Baltimore occurred after a coronation ceremony, an event that was part of a pre-homecoming game ritual.

The shooter injured five people, four of whom were students between the ages of 18 and 22. The shooting prompted a four-hour-long lockdown on the campus. Police at the time activated an emergency response for an active shooter situation after hearing gunshots and finding several shattered windows.

On Friday, officials during the news conference said they do not believe the shooting was related to the homecoming activities.

During a news conference earlier this week, Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said there were multiple people at the scene with weapons, and the shooting likely started from a dispute on the campus, according to CNN.

“We believe the five victims who were struck were unintended targets," Worley said, the news outlet reported.

Are Morgan State University classes canceled?

Morgan State University President David Wilson canceled classes on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and the rest of the homecoming activities because of the shooting.

“It is unfortunate that this tragedy happened here tonight. By no means will it define who we are as a university," said Wilson earlier this week.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said the shooting indicates a need for national gun reform.

“We need more national action," he said during Friday's news conference. "This is not just touching the Morgan State community. It's touching all of us again as we see another university rattled and shaken by gun violence."

Contributing: Thao Nguyen, USA TODAY; Associated Press

