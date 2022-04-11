Shooting update: Motorist says he shot man after disturbance

Apr. 11—Norman police's preliminary investigation into Saturday's fatal shooting near the University of Oklahoma shows a driver shot a man after an unspecified "disturbance."

NPD responded to a report of a shooting around 11:26 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Lindsey and Elm streets. Witnesses tried to help the man who was shot, but he died at the scene, the release says.

The driver, 33, told police the 36-year-old man he shot approached his car and "a disturbance occurred," according to an NPD news release. A juvenile was inside the shooter's car when he shot the man, the release states.

NPD spokesperson Sarah Jensen did not provide the names of the shooter or the man he shot Monday.

Jensen also declined to detail if either man had a criminal history, say if police believe the driver shot the man in self-defense or describe the "disturbance" that led up to the shooting.

"The investigation is ongoing," Jensen said in emailed responses to questions Monday.

The driver is cooperating with NPD's investigation, the release says.

NPD will give the results of the investigation to the Cleveland County District Attorney's office, where prosecutors will decide if they'll file charges against the shooter.

OU borders Lindsey Street east of Elm on the north and south. At least eight police cars responded to the scene around noon Saturday.

Minutes after the shooting, OU sent a text message to students alerting them of the situation; another went out 23 minutes later saying the area was secure.

The driver shot the man during the university's annual family weekend.

OU marketing and communication referred The Transcript to NPD for statements Saturday, because the department oversees the stretch of road where the driver shot the man.

