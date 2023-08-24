At least 3 killed in shooting at Southern California bar

At least three people were killed and several more wounded when a gunman opened fire at a biker bar in Southern California's Orange County Wednesday evening, authorities said. The suspect was also pronounced dead at the scene.



The shooting occurred at the Cook's Corner bar in the Trabuco Canyon community sometime before 7:45 p.m. local time. The Orange County Sheriff's Department reported on social media that along with the three victims killed at the scene, another six people were rushed to local hospitals, five with gunshot wounds.

Their conditions were not provided and no names were released.

The sheriff's department said that an "officer-involved shooting" occurred "during the incident," but no deputies were hurt. Sheriff's officials did not immediately confirm if the suspect was shot and killed by law enforcement.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not known. A law enforcement source told CBS Los Angeles that the situation may have unfolded as a domestic incident.

Trabuco Canyon is located about 55 miles south of Los Angeles.

An aerial view of a shooting at the Cook's Corner bar in the Trabuco Canyon area of Orange County, California. Aug. 23, 2023. / Credit: KCAL News

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

