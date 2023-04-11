Was shooting murder or justified? Trial of former Columbus officer Andrew Mitchell underway

Former Columbus police vice officer Andrew Mitchell awaits opening statements Tuesday in his retrial on charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter in connection with the 2018 shooting of 23-year-old Donna Dalton Castleberry.

Almost exactly a year after former Columbus police vice officer Andrew Mitchell first appeared in Franklin County Common Pleas Court to face charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter, he was back on trial again Tuesday.

Mitchell, who is charged in connection with the fatal Aug. 23, 2018, shooting of 23-year-old Donna Dalton Castleberry, is facing a retrial after a jury in April 2022 was unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the case.

Over nearly a day and a half, Franklin County assistant prosecutors Dan Cable and Sheryl Prichard and Mitchell's attorneys Kaitlyn Stephens and Mark Collins questioned nearly 50 prospective jurors in the case about their views on policing, their knowledge of the case, self-defense and more.

Opening statements were given on Tuesday afternoon before jurors boarded a Franklin County Sheriff's office bus to visit the scene of the shooting on South Yale Avenue in Franklinton, as well as Mitchell's undercover vehicle, which is at the police department's impound lot.

On the day of the shooting, Mitchell was working plainclothes undercover. He was in an unmarked Mitsubishi Galant car and did not have his badge or police radio with him.

After picking up Castleberry, who was working as a prostitute along Sullivant Avenue on the city's West Side, Mitchell parked the car so that the passenger side where Castleberry was sitting was tight against a brick wall of an apartment building. When Mitchell could not produce his police badge, the pair struggled inside the vehicle and over the course of about a minute, Castlebery slashed Mitchell on one hand and Mitchell shot Castleberry three times. She died a short time later at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.

Family members of Donna Dalton Castleberry become emotional while a cellphone recording is played from the time of her fatal shooting in 2018 during opening statements in the trial of former Columbus police vice officer Andrew Mitchell. Mitchell, who had his cellphone recording during the encounter with Castleberry, is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of the 23-year-old Castleberry.

During her 13-minute opening statement, Prichard focused on the audio recording of the interaction between Mitchell and Castleberry inside the car, captured on Mitchell's police-issued cellphone. The recording, Prichard said, shows Mitchell was upset that Castleberry did not believe he was a police officer. During the struggle, which is heard on the recording, Castleberry cut Mitchell and scrambled into the back seat of the car, which had the childproof locks engaged, effectively trapping her inside the vehicle.

Prichard said Mitchell, who fired six shots in about 12 seconds, shot Castleberry because he was angry he had been cut by a knife — an injury that required stitches and surgery — and not because he feared for his life.

"She wasn't a threat when she was trapped in the back of the car with no way out," Prichard said. "This wasn't a shot cadence of an officer firing to save his life."

Franklin County Assistant Prosecutor Sheryl Prichard makes her opening statement Tuesday in the retrial of former Columbus police vice officer Andrew Mitchell on charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter in connection with the 2018 shooting death of 23-year-old Donna Dalton Castleberry.

Prichard noted Mitchell had the front driver's door of the car open and at least one foot outside when he fired some of the shots.

"There is no evidence Donna Castleberry had a knife in the back seat," Prichard said. "The knife was found on his seat."

In her opening statement, Stephens told the jury that Mitchell was justified in using deadly force and prosecutors won't be able to prove their case.

"The situation escalated from non-compliance to violence in a matter of seconds," Stephens said.

Police officers are allowed to use deadly force when they fear for their lives, Stephens said, and that applies to Mitchell. She told the jury that officers are trained to shoot until "the threat stops moving" and that Castleberry was willing to do "anything to keep her from the inside of a jail cell."

Defense attorney Kaitlyn Stephens makes her opening statement in the trial of former Columbus police vice officer Andrew Mitchell, who is on trial for murder and voluntary manslaughter in connection with the 2018 shooting of 23-year-old Donna Dalton Castleberry.

Stephens acknowledged that the struggle lasted more than a split-second, but said Mitchell's decision to shoot was made that quickly.

"He believed she still had a knife. She came towards him to get in the back seat," Stephens said. "He thinks she's going to slash his throat."

Stephens also noted the prosecution will be using a new expert witness in the case, Urey Patrick. She said Patrick's testimony will contradict other evidence Patrick has given in trials and what he wrote in his own book, "In Defense of Self and Others — Issues, Facts & Fallacies — the Realities of Law Enforcement's Use of Deadly Force."

Patrick, who is based in Virginia, is a retired FBI agent who specializes in use of force cases and has testified across the country. In the first trial, prosecutors used Jamie Borden, a retired Nevada police officer, as their use-of-force expert.

Testimony in the case will begin Wednesday morning. The prosecution is expected to rest their case before the end of the week, and Mitchell could take the stand in his own defense as early as Friday.

On Monday, Mitchell's attorneys filed a motion with Common Pleas Court Judge David Young seeking to bar prosecutors from discussing Castleberry's state of mind at the time of her interaction with Mitchell. The motion argues that what Castleberry thought is not relevant under Ohio law to whether or not Mitchell's actions were justified, which is the key legal question in the case.

"Nobody in this case ... has any type of personal knowledge of what was in (Castleberry's) mind when she was making certain statements" on the cellphone record, the motion said. "Any testimony that would substitute the State's own notions or interpretations for (Castleberry's) own words should be precluded."

In the first trial, prosecutors had argued that Castleberry had cut Mitchell on the hand out of fear that Mitchell was attempting to kidnap her and that her actions were defensive. The defense motion, if approved by Young, would not allow prosecutors to argue Castleberry was in fear without an eyewitness.

No ruling had been issued as of Tuesday afternoon on the motion. In their opening argument Tuesday, Prichard argued that Castleberry's actions were defensive because Mitchell could not produce evidence he was a police officer and did not specifically argue Castleberry was in fear.

