Two people shot, one dead, near I-95 and an elementary school, Miami-Dade police say

One person is dead and another hospitalized after a Tuesday night double shooting, Miami-Dade police said, that has one exit of Interstate 95 closed Wednesday morning.

Police said the victims were in a car heading north on Northwest Sixth Avenue, the street parallel and immediately east of I-95’s northbound lanes, when someone fired into the car as it reached Northwest 151st Street. That’s the intersection next to Biscayne Gardens Elementary School.

Miami Herald news partner CBS Miami reports that the victim who died was a man and the hospitalized victim is a child. Video shows a white car with bullet holes.

The investigation into has shut down the I-95 exit at Northwest 151st Street. Northbound I-95 traffic should exit at Northwest 135th Street or eastbound State Road 826 instead of 151st Street.

Anyone with information on this shooting can contact Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade & the Florida Keys either online or at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).

This is a developing story and will be updated .