Man killed, woman in critical condition after shooting near I-95

A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting near an entrance ramp to Interstate 95 early Tuesday, officials say. The incident shut down a stretch of West Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale for hours.

About 2:30 a.m., Fort Lauderdale Police responded to West Sunrise Boulevard and the northbound entrance ramp to Interstate 95, where they found two victims, a man and a woman, inside of a Mercedes, according to spokespeople for Florida Highway Patrol and the Fort Lauderdale police department. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported both to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators also responded. While on their way to the scene, they learned that the man had died, said Lt. Indiana Miranda, a spokesperson for FHP.

Investigators found 18 shell casings at the scene, with about 13 on Sunrise Boulevard, Miranda said.

Police believe the shooting began on West Sunrise Boulevard just before the entrance ramp. Det. Ali Adamson, a spokesperson for Fort Lauderdale Police, did not say whether the shooting was a road-rage incident.

As of 9 a.m., westbound traffic on the roadway remains shut down between Northwest 16th Avenue and I-95, she said.

Motorists traveling that route should expect delays and seek an alternative route. Eastbound traffic at the southbound I-95 entry ramp, and traffic exiting I-95, are not affected, according to police.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story, so check back for updates. Click here to have breaking news alerts sent directly to your inbox.