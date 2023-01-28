Shooting near Beverly Hills leave three dead, four injured

A shooter remained at large on Saturday after an early-morning attack near Beverly Hills left three people dead, two in critical condition and two stable in hospital, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD West LA received multiple 911 calls of a shooting around 2.30am at a residence in the 2700 block of Ellison Drive, police said several hours later on Twitter.

“When officers arrived, they found 5 victims suffering from gunshot wounds, LAFD responded, and pronounced 3 of those victims dead at scene,” LAPD PIO tweeted. “We’re awaiting the coroner to make a determination as to the ages and genders of the deceased.”

Four additional victims were transported to the hospital, where two were listed in critical condition and two were listed as stable. Police said their ages and genders were not being immediately released, either.

Four of the victims had been standing outside and the three fatally shot had been in a vehicle, AP reported.

The crime scene was a short-term rental property, LAPD PIO tweeted, and police were “still interviewing additional occupants of the house as well as neighbors and witnesses.”

Beverly Crest is an upscale area just over two miles north of Beverly Hills.

The incident marked the fourth mass shooting in California this month.