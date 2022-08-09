Shooting near Bossier school leaves one dead and another injured

One man is dead while another is injured after a shooting near RV Kerr Elementary School.

Around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Bossier City Police Department was called to the 1600 block of Airline Drive. Upon arrival, officers located two victims.

Sgt. B.J. Sanford with Bossier Police Department said three men were involved in this shooting. Two of the men were driving in a gray car when the third began shooting. The car came to a stop on the lawn of a house on Oliver Street.

Shooting near RV Kerr Elementary that leaves one dead and another injured.

The two victims were transported to a nearby hospital, and police have confirmed one is dead. The shooter surrendered himself to police.

The motive is under investigation.

Bossier Parish Schools start classes on Aug. 10. No children were on RV Kerr's campus, but teachers and faculty were there.

Mario Villafuerte contributed to this story.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Airline Drive shooting leaves one dead, one injured