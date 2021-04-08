Shooting near downtown Columbia leaves one man dead, police say

Noah Feit
·1 min read

One man was killed in a Wednesday night shooting, the Columbia Police department said.

At about 7 p.m., a body was discovered in the 1500 block of Farmview Street, police said Thursday on Twitter. That’s near the intersection with North Main Street/U.S. 21, about a mile from Exit 71 on Interstate 20.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at the scene, police tweeted. ShotSpotter is a technology that uses acoustic monitors to detect a sound like gunfire. The system sends the gunfire’s location to the Columbia Police Department within 45 seconds.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the man after notifying his family.

No other injuries were reported by police.

Information on a shooter, or shooters, and a motive for the gunfire were not available. No arrests have been reported by police.

There was no word if the shooting is considered an isolated incident or is considered an ongoing threat.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

