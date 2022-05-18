Shooting near downtown under investigation

May 18—The Kokomo Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a male they believe to be connected to a shooting Tuesday evening near downtown.

According to a KPD media release, officers were called to the area of Buddy's Mart, 400 North Apperson Way, at around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in reference to the shooting.

Officers ended up locating a juvenile male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 300 block of East Jackson Street, per the release, and he was transported to a local hospital in non-life threatening condition.

The alleged suspect in the shooting was believed to have fled eastbound on Taylor Street before heading north on Bell Street, and he was described by witnesses as a black male wearing dark clothing and a mask, the release noted.

Authorities also mentioned in the release that additional evidence related to the investigation indicated that the juvenile victim was familiar with and knew the alleged suspect but was uncooperative when questioned at the hospital.

Police are now in the process of gathering and reviewing multiple surveillance videos from the direct area of Tuesday's incident, and they are also asking residents around that location to check their own surveillance cameras for any information that can lead to an arrest in the case.

If you have any additional information on Tuesday's shooting, you are asked to contact Det. Erik Fogg at 765-456-7359 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.

