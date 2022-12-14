Two people shot in downtown Milwaukee, police say

Two people were transported to the hospital from Police District 1 station in downtown Milwaukee Tuesday night, the fire department said.

The fire department made the transport shortly before 6:45 p.m. on the 700 block of West State Street.

Three people were sent to the hospital, the gunshot victims, who are in critical condition, and a person who had a panic attack, the fire department said.

It is unclear if the incident is related to a shooting on the 300 block of North Water Street. Police have not confirmed if the victims are the same victims transported to the hospital near District 1, but said two people were shot around 6:30 p.m. in the Third Ward.

The victims are a 35-year-old Keshena man and a 19-year-old Green Bay woman. Both suffered "life-threatening injuries," police said.

Police do not have anyone in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or the P3 app.

