Shooting near FTX Arena in downtown Miami leaves two seriously hurt, police say

Two adults were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition Monday night after being shot in downtown Miami near FTX Arena, Miami police said.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and Sixth Street near the Miami Heat’s home venue, according to authorities.

The department tweeted about the incident just before 11 p.m. — telling motorists to avoid the area on Biscayne Boulevard from Chopin Plaza to Ninth Street.

Police said a perimeter was setup following the shooting, but did not release any other details.

Traffic alert: We are currently investigating the scene of two adult persons shot. Avoid the area from Chopin Plaza to 9th Street on Biscayne Blvd. pic.twitter.com/gj3ln1whiO — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) September 21, 2021

