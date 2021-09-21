Shooting near FTX Arena in downtown Miami leaves two seriously hurt, police say

Carli Teproff
·1 min read

Two adults were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition Monday night after being shot in downtown Miami near FTX Arena, Miami police said.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and Sixth Street near the Miami Heat’s home venue, according to authorities.

The department tweeted about the incident just before 11 p.m. — telling motorists to avoid the area on Biscayne Boulevard from Chopin Plaza to Ninth Street.

Police said a perimeter was setup following the shooting, but did not release any other details.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories