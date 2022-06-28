Shooting near Georgia State off-campus housing leaves one man dead, APD says

A man is dead after being shot in an off-campus apartment near Georgia State.

Police told Channel 2′s Larry Spruill a man is his late teens to early 20s’ was shot and killed inside of his apartment.

Aspen Heights apartments are across the street from Turner Field.

Police say they responded to a person shot call in 520 block of Hank Aaron Drive. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He died on the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

