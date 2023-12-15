Shooting near Georgia university leaves one man dead, another injured, cops say

A man was killed and another was injured in an overnight shooting near Georgia State University, police told multiple news outlets.

Officers were called at about 1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15, about a person shot near a dining hall on the university’s campus in downtown Atlanta, WXIA reported, citing Atlanta police.

Police arrived to find two men who had been shot, according to WSB-TV. One of them later died from his injuries.

Investigators said the men, both in their 20s, and a third man were walking on the sidewalk when they got into an argument, WAGA reported, citing police. The dispute turned violent, police said, ending in gunfire.

Georgia State University police said the incident spilled into a nearby parking garage. Investigators suspect the violence stemmed from a marijuana purchase gone wrong.

Neither the shooter nor the victims have been identified, but police said no GSU students were involved.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

