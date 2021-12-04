Shooting near Graceland leaves two girls dead, teen and 9-month-old injured

A shooting in Tennessee just down the street from Elvis Presley’s Graceland has left two girls dead another two injured, including a 9-month old boy.

The violence unfolded around 9:30 p.m. on Friday at a gas station in Memphis on Elvis Presley Boulevard, according to a statement from the Memphis Police Department. All four of the victims were at a gas pump and inside a red Infiniti when someone inside another vehicle, a dark colored Nissan, fired off multiple shots and then fled the scene.

When authorities arrived on the scene they found two teens girls, ages 15 and 16, suffering fatal gunshot wounds. They were transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, where they were pronounced dead Saturday morning, police said. Another 16-year-old girl and a male baby were also struck in the gunfire.

They were listed in non-critical condition as of Saturday afternoon.

No arrests have been made in the case, but the blue Nissan believed to be have been driven by the suspect has since been recovered.

A motive in the case remained unclear in wake of the bloodshed.

Authorities have asked anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH or submit a tip online.