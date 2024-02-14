Shooting near Kansas City Super Bowl victory parade kills 1, injures 9

At least one person is dead and nine injured after gunmen opened fire on partygoers near the Chiefs Super Bowl victory Parade in Kansas City, Mo., on Wednesday. File Image by Simaah from Pixabay

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- One person was killed and at least nine were injured after gunmen opened fire on partygoers near the Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City, Mo., on Wednesday, according to police and media reports.

"Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck. We took two armed people into custody for more investigation," Kansas City police posted to X Wednesday.

Police advised anyone in the area to leave quickly.

A child reunification center has been set up inside Union Station to help reconnect children who might have been separated from their families during the shooting.

Additionally, Kansas City police have asked for witnesses to come forward.

"We request witnesses to the shooting to please go to the southwest corner of Pershing and Main," Kansas City Police wrote on X.

ABC News reports that the injured include three people in critical condition, citing officials.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.