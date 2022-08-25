Shooting near a Lexington elementary school leaves 1 injured, police say

One person was sent to the hospital Thursday after a midday shooting near an elementary school, according to Lexington police.

At 11:26 a.m. police responded to the 1500 block of Martha Court for a report of a shooting with a victim. The scene of the shooting is near Yates Elementary School.

One person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injures, police said in a tweet posted Thursday afternoon. No suspect information was immediately provided.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact investigators by calling (859) 258-3600.

This is a developing story and may be updated.