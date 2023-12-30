Shooting near Lyon Avenue leaves one man dead, according to Kansas City Police

A man is dead after a shooting near Lyon Avenue in Kansas City on Friday night, according to Kansas City Missouri Police.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire and witnesses saying they saw a man lying in the street about 7:30 p.m., at the 5200 block of Lyon Avenue. When the police arrived at the scene, officers found a male shooting victim who was unresponsive in the street near a vehicle.

Emergency Medical Services arrived at the same time as police officers and began assisting the victim. EMS then pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Sgt. Jake Becchina said there is no known suspect information at this time.

“Detectives are canvassing for witnesses, and crime scene investigators are processing the scene for evidence to try to give detectives more information about what led up to the shooting,” Becchina said in a statement.

The killing is the 183rd homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data maintained by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. Friday’s homicide makes 2023 the deadliest year on record for Kansas City in terms of homicides.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.