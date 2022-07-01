Shooting near Magnolia Gardens, one person injured

Around 7:15 this morning Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was alerted by ShotSpotter of a shooting. Officers were sent to the Vista Landing Apartments (once known as the Cleveland Arms Apartments) at 5020 Cleveland Road. After searching the complex, police found nothing.

However, another ShotSpotter notification was received down the road. Shell casings were found in the roadway at 5100 Cleveland Road.

Shortly after, JSO officers once again received a call that shots had been fired at a third location, 13th and Grunthal. A car was found with bullet holes, but no one was found in the car.

All three locations are believed to be related to the shooting.

Speaking to the media, JSO said that the people who were in the car had called the police and ran to a safe place. They told police that one person had been hit by gunfire from inside the car. That person was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The victim was confirmed as a female, but officials are unsure of her age.

JSO has said that no one is in custody but that they might have a suspect.

People who called the police are believed to have run from the areas where the gunfire took place.

Surveillance from the apartments and a review of ShotSpotter are said to be part of this active investigation.

This story will be updated as Action News Jax learns more.

