Shooting near Metrocenter Mall in Phoenix leaves 1 dead

Phoenix police car

Early Sunday morning, Phoenix police say they responded to an area near Metrocenter Mall and found two people with injuries.

Around 12:45 a.m. Phoenix police received a call of a shooting outside an apartment complex near 32nd and Vogel avenues. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman on the ground with gunshot wounds, according to police.

They both were transported to the hospital where the woman, 29-year-old Alyssa Leonard, died from her injuries. The man is in stable condition.

The man told officers that a vehicle tailgated and followed him and Leonard into the apartment complex. He said the passenger of his vehicle, Leonard, got out of the car and an occupant of the other vehicle opened fire and struck them both, according to statements to police.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers) if they wish to remain anonymous.

