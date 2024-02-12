Shooting near Ocean Boulevard in Long Branch early Sunday under investigation

LONG BRANCH−Authorities are investigating a nonfatal shooting that occurred early Sunday on Brighton Avenue, less than a block from Ocean Boulevard.

The shooting took place about 1:30 a.m. between Ocean Boulevard and 2nd Avenue, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said.

No arrests have been reported.

Authorities did not release further details, such as whether the shooting happened on the street or in a home or establishment.

The Major Crimes Bureau of the prosecutor's office and the Long Branch Police Department are continuing their investigation.

The prosecutor's office is urging anyone with information to call Detective Josh Rios of the office at 800-533-7443 or Long Branch Police Detective Joe Pannullo at 732-222-1000.

