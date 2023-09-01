Shooting near Owl Canyon Road, US 287 being investigated as attempted robbery

The shooting initially reported as a possible road rage incident north of Fort Collins on Thursday is now being investigated as a planned attempted robbery, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

The shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. in the area of Owl Canyon Road and U.S. Highway 287. The sheriff's office says an SUV with multiple passengers reportedly pulled in front of a van, forcing the van to stop. A masked individual — or multiple masked individuals — in the SUV fired shots at the van, and the van driver tried to drive off but lost control and crashed, which caused the van to catch on fire, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. The suspect vehicle left the scene before first responders arrived.

The sheriff's office says there were eight people in the van at the time of the shooting, and none of them were hit by gunfire. They were all transported to area hospitals for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash, none of which were life-threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.

A UCHealth ambulance that responded to the scene also caught fire, the sheriff's office said, but that fire was contained to the ambulance’s engine area and unrelated to the van fire. The cause of the ambulance fire is still under investigation. The sheriff's office's emergency services team and Livermore Fire Protection District extinguished both fires, and no one was injured.

A UCHealth Lifeline helicopter also responded to the area, but for an unrelated medical emergency nearby, according to the news release.

The shooting is still under investigation, and investigators do not believe there is an ongoing public safety threat. Anyone with information about this incident and/or the suspects or who has photos or videos from Owl Canyon Road and the immediate surrounding area around the time of the shooting can contact Investigator Ryan Gebhardt at 970-498-5586. People can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or stopcriminals.org.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Larimer sheriff's office investigating shooting as robbery attempt