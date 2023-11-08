Shooting near Oxnard library brings large police presence downtown

Oxnard police investigate an injury shooting near First and A streets downtown on Tuesday.

A shooting in downtown Oxnard Tuesday afternoon injured one person and drew a large police presence.

The gunfire was reported around 2 p.m. in the 200 block of South A Street, near the city's main library, according to Oxnard Police Department officials.

A male victim was reportedly shot in the arm and was taken to Ventura County Medical Center in stable condition, authorities said.

Some streets were closed off as detectives investigated for several hours. The agency's SWAT team responded to help control the area, officials said.

By late afternoon, as the sun was setting, multiple officers could be seen gathered at a corner house at First and A as police vehicles remained parked on the surrounding roadways.

As of 6 p.m., it wasn't clear whether any suspects had been detained. More information was expected to be released Tuesday night, an official said.

Separately, a shooting in south Oxnard early Sunday turned fatal when the 27-year-old victim died at Ventura County Medical Center on Monday. No suspects have been arrested in that case, the city's sixth homicide of 2023, as of Tuesday evening.

