Shooting near PBIA leads to first-degree murder charge for West Palm Beach man, 26

WEST PALM BEACH — A 26-year-old man is facing a first-degree murder charge following his arrest in connection to a fatal shooting last month in a lounge parking lot near West Palm Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities allege Aerionte Jones of West Palm Beach shot and killed a 29-year-old man on the morning Oct. 29 on the 100 block of Manchester Lane, near Southern Boulevard and Military Trail. Jones also is facing charges of aggravated assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

During a hearing Tuesday at the Palm Beach County Jail, Circuit Judge Donald Hafele ordered that Jones be held without bail and assigned a public defender to represent him. As a matter of policy, the Palm Beach County Public Defender's Office does not comment on active cases.

Investigators did not disclose the name of the 29-year-old man who died, saying his family invoked its right to privacy under a state constitutional amendment modeled after California's Marsy's Law.

PBSO: Gunman carried firearm that looked like AR-15 rifle

According to the sheriff's office, the fatal shooting occurred shortly before 8 a.m. in an alleyway behind several businesses in the shadow of Palm Beach International Airport.

An arrest report described what appeared to be a brief interaction between Jones and the other man prior to the shooting, but did not specify a motive.

According to the report, surveillance-camera video showed the 29-year-old waving what appeared to be a handful of money at the front door of a club and saying, "Here it is, baby." It then showed Jones walking out of the club about a minute later and to a vehicle in the parking lot.

PBSO probe: Eight men accused in shootings, rash of gang violence in Palm Beach County

Jones briefly entered the vehicle before walking to the parking lot of another business. He was holding what appeared to be an AR-15 military-style rifle, investigators said.

Jones went back to his vehicle a few minutes later and drove for a short distance before turning around. He reportedly drove through an alleyway, where he found the 29-year-old man standing next to another vehicle talking to its driver.

Two men exchanged gunfire in alleyway, PBSO says

Surveillance video showed an exchange of gunfire between Jones and the other man, with muzzle flashes seen from the driver's window of the 2012 Lexus sedan that Jones was driving, according to a PBSO arrest report.

The video showed the Lexus reversing out of the alleyway moments later. A person who heard the gunfire found the 29-year-old man's body and called 911.

Investigators noted that the Lexus was unusual in that it had three dark-colored custom wheels and one silver factory-issued wheel. Through additional surveillance footage, investigators said they tracked the vehicle to a neighborhood where a person related to Jones lives.

'Impairing': Wellington man, 19, faces DUI manslaughter charge after THC levels found after crash

The vehicle appeared three days later at the Loxahatchee residence of another person related to Jones. A woman identified as Jones' girlfriend was listed as its registered owner, according to his arrest report.

Detectives obtained a warrant to search a residence that Jones and the woman share. There, they found a receipt for a box of ammunition similar to shell casings recovered from the shooting scene, according to the report.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: PBSO arrests West Palm Beach man in fatal shooting near PBIA