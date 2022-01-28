Shooting near Princeton investigated as homicide

Jan. 28—PRINCETON — A shooting Wednesday evening outside a local apartment building became a homicide investigation when the victim died early Thursday morning at a Charleston-area hospital.

The Mercer County Sheriff's Department was informed around 1 a.m. Thursday that Jaydon Wayne Brown, 23, of Princeton, had passed away at Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC), Chief Deputy A.P. Christian said.

Brown's death is now being investigated as a homicide. No arrests had been reported Thursday.

An investigation started after Mercer County 911 received a call around 6:56 p.m. Wednesday about shots fired outside a building at the Pepperidge Apartments off Bratton Avenue, which is located off Athens Road near Princeton.

Christian said that deputies were nearby and responded within two minutes after receiving the 911 dispatch.

"Upon arrival we found a male on the sidewalk who had some gunshot wounds to the body," Christian said Thursday afternoon. "We provided medical attention and he was transported to Princeton Community Hospital. Subsequently, he was flown out to Charleston Area Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries and passed in Charleston."

Christian said that the investigation was continuing.

"We are currently investigating the situation. Of course, the family has been notified," he stated. "As of right now the motive is undetermined. We will not be conducting this investigation based on an assumption of motive. We're going to let the facts play out and determine what the motive was, and hopefully we can get this subject arrested."

Brown was living at Pepperidge Apartments. When asked about suspects, Christian replied that the department was not prepared to release addition information at that point.

Christian did not describe what events could have led to the shooting.

"That leads to motive, and we're not going to assume a motive and let the facts dictate what the motive was," he said.

Christian would not describe what type of weapon was used or how many times Brown had been shot.

"We're trying to keep this as vague to the public as we can right now because we don't want to jeopardize the investigation," Christian said. "So at this point, so early, we don't know if what we release may harm the investigation. That's the last thing we want to do."

Investigators are looking at leads.

"We're following up on several leads," Christian said. "We're following up on lots of calls. We're getting a lot of information from folks that knew this gentleman, so we have to follow up on everything and it takes time. A lot of it means nothing, but we don't want to leave any stone unturned."

People who believes that they have information can call the sheriff's department at 304-487-8390.

"Of course, if anybody has seen or heard anything, please give us a call at the sheriff's department," Christian said. "I don't think there's any concern for citizens in that area. We do believe this was an isolated incident. We don't have a whole lot of calls in that area."

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

