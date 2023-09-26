Shooting near Red Springs now a homicide investigation

Sep. 26—Staff report

RED SPRINGS — According to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office, a homicide investigation has taken place following a shooting near Red Springs.

Investigators have been working in the 1000 block of Mount Zion Church Road, the Sheriff's Office said.

At this time, no other information has been made available.

However, Maj. Damien McLean of the Sheriff's Office said Tuesday afternoon that a news release will be forthcoming. At that time, this story will be updated.