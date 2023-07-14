Shooting near REO Town leaves one man wounded

LANSING — A 26-year-old man was wounded Thursday afternoon in a shooting on the city's south side.

The man was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Lansing police spokesperson Jordan Gulkis said Friday morning.

Police were called to the area of South Washington Avenue and East Mt. Hope Avenue about 1:36 p.m. Thursday where officers found the victim.

Gulkis said no one has been arrested and the investigation is continuing. Other details were not released.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Shooting near REO Town leaves one man wounded