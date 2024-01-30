Shooting near Selma market hospitalizes person, police say

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person was hospitalized following a shooting that occurred near a local market Monday evening, according to the Selma Police Department.

Police say around 8 p.m. they responded to Leila Market near Park and Sheridan Streets for a call of a gunshot victim.

Officials confirmed the victim was located and transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

Investigators have not released any suspect information.

Detectives are actively investigating the area to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.

