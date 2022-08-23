Two people hospitalized after being shot outside a grocery store in east Tulsa

Tulsa police said two victims are in the hospital after a shooting near 31st and S Sheridan.

The call came in around 1 p.m., according to police. A local woman, Althea, was working nearby and remembers hearing the gunshots.

“That was a definite gunshot. It’s a different sound,” Althea, who declined to give her last name, said. “It’s a deafening sound.”

Police said a suspect in a vehicle pulled up to a silver Hyundai. They believe one person got out of the suspect’s car and shot two people inside the Hyundai. The shooter got back into the suspect’s car and sped off.

“There were two people that were hit. Both of them have been transported to the hospital,” said Tulsa Police Department’s Public Information Officer Andre Baul told FOX23 at the scene.

Althea said it’s an odd thing to happen right outside of her work — especially in broad daylight.

“The parking lot was busy,” she said. “People were out walking around, so it surprised me a lot.”

She continued, “It’s kind of scary. Do I need to make sure I leave in daylight? But then again, this happened in daylight, so it makes it scary.”

If you have any information on the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (918)-596-COPS.