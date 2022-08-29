Shooting near Taylorsville fast food restaurant under investigation, police say

A shooting that happened Monday at a fast food restaurant near a busy area of Taylorsville is under investigation, police confirmed to Channel 9.

The shooting was reported just after noon at a combination Kentucky Fried Chicken and Taco Bell restaurant near the intersection of Main Ave. and Liledoun Road.

Taylorsville Police Chief Douglas Bowman told Channel 9 that about 20 shell casings were found outside of the KFC.

Bowman said a victim was shot and then ran into the restaurant. The victim was airlifted to a hospital, but their current condition isn’t known. Their identity hasn’t been released.

When the shooting was reported, several schools near the area enacted safety protocols. Alexander Central High School and Taylorsville Elementary School were within a few blocks of the reported scene.

No information about a possible suspect in the shooting has been made available yet.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

