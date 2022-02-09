Shooting near Washington Park MetroLink station leaves man with wound in rear end

A 28-year-old man was shot in the buttocks while he was walking near the Washington Park Metro Link station Wednesday morning.

Washington Park Police received an emergency call at 9:36 a.m. that a male was shot at 59th and St. Clair Avenue.

Police say a white vehicle drove onto the Hood’s parking lot and that someone in the vehicle fired multiple shots, striking the victim one time in his buttocks. The victim ran from Hood’s to the MetroLink parking lot and notified a deputy there that he had been shot, police say.

He was taken to a St. Louis hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It was not immediately known if the victim knew the person who shot him.