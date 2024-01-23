Shooting near Winchester Road leaves 1 injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was shot near Winchester Road Monday night.

The sheriff’s office says patrol deputies responded to the shooting in the area of Crestwyn Drive near Winchester Road around 8:52 p.m.

The victim was taken to Baptist Memphis in non-critical condition.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

